Coronavirus: List of community resources providing aid during COVID-19 pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As COVID-19 continues to impact everyday life in the Central Valley, ABC30 has compiled a list of community resource centers to connect families with resources. We will continue to update this list.
Bitwise Industries
Providing help for seniors with free grocery delivery - 559-460-7809
Business Resource Response Team
Fresno County Economic Development Corporation, The City of Fresno and Fresno Chamber of Commerce
Established by business community to ask any questions regarding your business needs. Hotline: (559) 476-2509 or email covid@fresnoedc.com
CalFresh (SNAP)
Infromation on food stamp benefits - www.getcalfresh.org
Catholic Charities
Providing food and essential needs - call 559-237-0851 or visit www.ccdof.org
Census Questions
Text "CountUnited" to 211-211 or visit www.census.gov
Central California Food Bank
Find your nearest food pantry with the Food Locator - www.ccfoodbank.org/food-locator/
City of Selma
Assistance with food, transportation, or other necessities contact City Hall at (559) 891-2200 or the Senior Center at (559) 891-2239
CSET
Meals for Seniors - https://www.cset.org/covid-19
Halo Cafe
Providing food assistance for pets - www.halocafe.org
Fresno County Public Health Info Line
559-600-INFO
Fresno EOC WIC-Women, Infants and Children
WIC provides support for women who are pregnant and children under 5 years old with low to medium household incomes - call 559-263-1150 or text "fresnoeocwic" to 45778, or visit www.Fresnoeoc.org/wic
Fresno-Madera Agency on Aging
Focused on assisting the eldery in Madera and Fresno counties - call 559-214-0299
Kings/Tulare Area Agency on Aging
Focused on assisting the elderly in Kings and Tulare counties - call 1-800-321-2462 or email ktaa@tularehhsa.org
Kings United Way
Visit www.kingsunitedway.org
Merced County Food Bank
Visit www.mmcfb.org
Salvation Army
Visit www.fresnocitadel.salvationarmy.org
School meals in the Central Valley
https://abc30.com/society/valley-schools-offering-free-meals-to-students-during-closures/6018627/
Tulare County Office of Education
Take a virtual wildflower walk, click here.
United Farmworkers Union Help/Ayuda
Fresno-area English and Spanish 559-496-0700
United Way Fresno and Madera Counties
Call 211 to get help with food, housing and more - visit www.uwfm.org
United Way Tulare County
Call 211 to get help with food, housing and more - visit www.211tularecounty.org
