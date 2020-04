Coronavirus: List of community resources providing aid during COVID-19 pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As COVID-19 continues to impact everyday life in the Central Valley, ABC30 has compiled a list of community resource centers to connect families with resources. We will continue to update this list.Providing help for seniors with free grocery delivery - 559-460-7809Fresno County Economic Development Corporation, The City of Fresno and Fresno Chamber of CommerceEstablished by business community to ask any questions regarding your business needs. Hotline: (559) 476-2509 or email covid@fresnoedc.comInfromation on food stamp benefits - www.getcalfresh.org Providing food and essential needs - call 559-237-0851 or visit www.ccdof.org Text "CountUnited" to 211-211 or visit www.census.gov Find your nearest food pantry with the Food Locator - www.ccfoodbank.org/food-locator/ Assistance with food, transportation, or other necessities contact City Hall at (559) 891-2200 or the Senior Center at (559) 891-2239Meals for Seniors - https://www.cset.org/covid-19 Providing food assistance for pets - www.halocafe.org 559-600-INFOWIC provides support for women who are pregnant and children under 5 years old with low to medium household incomes - call 559-263-1150 or text "fresnoeocwic" to 45778, or visit www.Fresnoeoc.org/wic Focused on assisting the eldery in Madera and Fresno counties - call 559-214-0299Focused on assisting the elderly in Kings and Tulare counties - call 1-800-321-2462 or email ktaa@tularehhsa.orgVisit www.kingsunitedway.org Visit www.mmcfb.org Visit www.fresnocitadel.salvationarmy.org Take a virtual wildflower walk, click here Fresno-area English and Spanish 559-496-0700Call 211 to get help with food, housing and more - visit www.uwfm.org Call 211 to get help with food, housing and more - visit www.211tularecounty.org