Coronavirus: List of community resources providing aid during COVID-19 pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As COVID-19 continues to impact everyday life in the Central Valley, ABC30 has compiled a list of community resource centers to connect families with resources. We will continue to update this list.

Bitwise Industries

Providing help for seniors with free grocery delivery - 559-460-7809

Business Resource Response Team
Fresno County Economic Development Corporation, The City of Fresno and Fresno Chamber of Commerce
Established by business community to ask any questions regarding your business needs. Hotline: (559) 476-2509 or email covid@fresnoedc.com

CalFresh (SNAP)
Infromation on food stamp benefits - www.getcalfresh.org

Catholic Charities
Providing food and essential needs - call 559-237-0851 or visit www.ccdof.org

Census Questions
Text "CountUnited" to 211-211 or visit www.census.gov

Central California Food Bank
Find your nearest food pantry with the Food Locator - www.ccfoodbank.org/food-locator/

City of Selma
Assistance with food, transportation, or other necessities contact City Hall at (559) 891-2200 or the Senior Center at (559) 891-2239

CSET

Meals for Seniors - https://www.cset.org/covid-19

Halo Cafe
Providing food assistance for pets - www.halocafe.org

Fresno County Public Health Info Line
559-600-INFO

Fresno EOC WIC-Women, Infants and Children
WIC provides support for women who are pregnant and children under 5 years old with low to medium household incomes - call 559-263-1150 or text "fresnoeocwic" to 45778, or visit www.Fresnoeoc.org/wic

Fresno-Madera Agency on Aging
Focused on assisting the eldery in Madera and Fresno counties - call 559-214-0299

Kings/Tulare Area Agency on Aging
Focused on assisting the elderly in Kings and Tulare counties - call 1-800-321-2462 or email ktaa@tularehhsa.org

Kings United Way
Visit www.kingsunitedway.org

Merced County Food Bank
Visit www.mmcfb.org

Salvation Army
Visit www.fresnocitadel.salvationarmy.org

School meals in the Central Valley
https://abc30.com/society/valley-schools-offering-free-meals-to-students-during-closures/6018627/

Tulare County Office of Education

Take a virtual wildflower walk, click here.

United Farmworkers Union Help/Ayuda

Fresno-area English and Spanish 559-496-0700

United Way Fresno and Madera Counties

Call 211 to get help with food, housing and more - visit www.uwfm.org

United Way Tulare County

Call 211 to get help with food, housing and more - visit www.211tularecounty.org

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to abc30.com/coronavirus/.
