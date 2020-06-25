Coronavirus

Central California Blood Center needs plasma from recovered coronavirus patients

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central California Blood Center needs plasma now more than ever as health officials see a spike in people going to the hospital for the coronavirus.

Ersilia Lacaze with the blood center says convalescent plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients could be key in treating severe patients.

"As numbers go up, we need people to come donate plasma so we can help those being treated," Lacaze says. "It helps tremendously by giving a boost to those battling critically."

Goon Pattanumota had to be hospitalized after getting COVID-19.

Since then, he's recovered and has donated plasma not once, but twice to help others.

"I'm waiting for the 28 days to be up to donate for my third time," he says.

There are some requirements.

Plasma can only be collected from people who tested positive for COVID-19 and have since recovered.

They must also be symptom-free for 28 days.

Those who are eligible to donate can make an appointment, and will be required to come in outside regular blood center hours.

Donors can also give plasma multiple times with 28 days between each session.

While the blood center waits for more people to help, Pattanumota says he'll keep on donating.

"If I can save 2, 4 or 10 lives, I'll keep on doing it," he says.

Anyone wanting to help can call the blood center, or fill out an eligibility form on their website.

