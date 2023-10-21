A 62-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the illegal lab found in Reedley.

Arraignment continued for man arrested in connection to illegal Reedley lab

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man arrested in connection to the illegal lab found in Reedley made his first court appearance on Friday.

Former Clovis resident and Chinese citizen Jia Bei Zhu was arrested Thursday on federal charges of misbranding medical devices and lying to federal officials.

Zhu appeared virtually for his arraignment hearing wearing orange with bandages on his forehead.

When the judge asked his name he identified himself as David He, which is one of several aliases investigators say Zhu has used.

Since his attorney was not present, the judge continued Zhu's arraignment.

He will remain in jail until his next court appearance.

Reedley City Manager Nicole Zieba was at the hearing and told Action News she will continue to follow this case.

If convicted, Zhu faces three years for misbranding medical devices and a $10,000 fine.

He also faces five years and a $250,000 fine for making false statements to officials.

His next court date is set for Tuesday, October 24th.