62-year-old man arrested in connection to illegal Reedley Lab

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested in connection to the illegal lab found in Reedley.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that 62-year-old Jia Bei Zhu was arrested on a criminal complaint for manufacturing and distributing misbranded medical devices.

Zhu, a citizen of China who formerly resided in Clovis, is accused of manufacturing, importing, selling and distributing hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 test kits, in addition to test kits for HIV, pregnancy and others in the United States and China.

Prosecutors say he did so through the companies Universal Meditech Incorporated (UMI) and Prestige Biotech Incorporated (PBI), which were based in Fresno and Reedley, the companies tied to the illegal lab found in Reedley.

When the lab was discovered in 2022, investigators found refrigerators filled with illegal COVID-19 and pregnancy tests along with chemicals, human blood, and nearly 1,000 mice.

Zhu is scheduled to appear in court on Friday. If convicted, he faces a maximum statutory penalty of three years in prison for the misbranding of medical devices charge, and five more years in prison for the false statements charge.

