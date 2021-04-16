Adapting to society reopening may be more difficult for some, psychologist says

A North Valley psychologist weighed in on how some may find it difficult with more change to their lives.
RELATED: Gov. Newsom announces plan to fully reopen California on June 15
Dr. Jennifer Howell is with the psychological sciences department at UC Merced. She says there has been a significant rise in mental health issues since the start of the pandemic.
As more of society starts to reopen, there are resources for those struggling to feel safe outside of their homes.
"Reaching out to the people around you and continuing to connect socially at the end of the day when you've gone to work, said Dr. Howell. "Social support is one of the main things that has gotten us through anything over and over again in the pandemic."
Experts also suggest reaching out to your local health department to find more resources if you suffer from anxiety or other mental health issues. You can call the Fresno County Behavioral Health Access Line 1 800 654-3937 or find more information on their website.