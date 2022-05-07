Coronavirus

Here's why San Francisco has the highest COVID positivity rate in California

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Here's why SF has highest COVID positivity rate in CA

SAN FRANCISCO -- As COVID cases rise across the state and the country, the San Francisco Bay Area has the highest positivity rates in the state.

According to state data, San Francisco's positivity rate was 7.7% on Thursday.

When asked why San Francisco is seeing such a high positivity rate, University of California, San Francisco's Dr. George Rutherford said there are a lot of factors to consider.

"There's lots of different possibilities, but I think it probably will come down to other parts of the state had higher levels of infection recently in December, January, February, and that's more protective than the vaccine in the very short run," said Dr. Rutherford.

Natural acquired immunity from COVID is what Rutherford is referring to. Basically, the idea that people in other areas of California already had the new variants of COVID in recent months.

"The people who weren't exposed are going to get exposed. That's why even in San Francisco the wealthiest communities are being affected disproportionately now," said UCSF's Dr. Peter Chin-Hong.

Communities that hadn't previously been hit as hard.

Another possible reason for our 7.7% COVID positivity rate in San Francisco.

"We test more than other places. We still have testing sites, people are really aware, we are told to test. There is a lot more testing probably happening here," said UCSF's Dr. Monica Gandhi.

The four doctors we spoke with Thursday agree. Vaccines and boosters are keys going forward, even for younger age groups that are now seeing higher transmission rates.

"You have a lot of people who are less vaccinated, haven't been boosted, who are in their 20's and 30's here than we used to have and that's where the transmission is going on," said Dr. Rutherford.

The good news, despite the higher positivity rate in San Francisco, according to state data, hospitalizations remain low and we haven't seen COVID-related deaths since mid-April. Doctors say that's a credit to the vaccines and boosters.

"We're going to have to learn to live with this virus and the bottom line is low hospitalization rates and zero mortality," says Dr. Rutherford.

"Hopefully cases will peak in two weeks and then come down by the end of May, so hopefully we're looking at a better summer," says Dr. Gandhi.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine


Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscocoronavirus deathscoronavirus testingcoronaviruscovid 19 variantcovid 19 vaccineucsfcoronavirus test
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Doctor suggests new vaccine may be needed to combat COVID
Count of US COVID deaths nears 1 million: Who we've lost and why
FDA restricts Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine due to blood clot risk
More in US blame Asian Americans for COVID-19, study finds
TOP STORIES
Fresno woman missing for 6 months found dead near Shaver Lake
FUSD investigating controversial picture taken at Bullard High
Scammers strike at local bank using skimmer
Dog left tied to fire hydrant along with note from owner
After Dave Chappelle tackle, suspect pleads not guilty
CDC investigating more than 100 cases of unexplained hepatitis in kids
Woman says she was maced by bakery owner while picking up free cake
Show More
California prepares for energy shortfalls in hot, dry summer
California fire officials reminding public to stay prepared
Visalia community supporting businesses impacted by fire
Report shows which cars are targeted for catalytic converters thefts
Unemployment: Excluded Workers Pilot Program proposed in AB 2847
More TOP STORIES News