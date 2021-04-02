COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccines available to anyone 18+ at Clinica Sierra Vista in Fresno

Vaccines available to anyone over 18 at Clinica Sierra Vista in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Anyone 18 years old or older can make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine at Clinica Sierra Vista.

On Thursday, the healthcare center announced appointments are now available with no eligibility required.

Officials say they receive a majority of their vaccine doses from the federal government, not the county health department.

Recently, officials at Clinica Sierra Vista say they have seen an increase in the supply of vaccines and a decrease in demand.

Now they want to make it accessible to more people.



"We feel confident enough as an organization to open that up now, so we're taking folks, getting them on the schedule and getting them vaccinated as soon as possible," said spokesperson Tim Calahan.

An appointment is required to get vaccinated. You can make an appointment today by visiting clinicasierravista.org.
