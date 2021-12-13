coyotes

Coyote pack concerns Southern California residents

Coyote pack concerns Southern California residents

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Unwelcome visitors are making some Southern California residents nervous.

A pack of coyotes have been seen strolling around several neighborhoods and making themselves at home in people's neighborhoods.

Woodland Hills resident, Nicole Banayan captured video of the pack walking near her home.

She says she has a newborn baby and a small dog-- she is afraid to let either of them outside in her fenced backyard.

"We sympathize with the coyotes being hungry and having their homes destroyed by fires, but at the same time we are worried about our safety," says Banayan.

Wildlife experts say the coyotes are not a threat to humans, but they may stalk people in hopes of finding food.
