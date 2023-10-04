WATCH LIVE

Coyote sightings reported along popular walking trail in Clovis

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 5:27AM
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Coyote sightings along a popular walking trail in Clovis are raising calls for the city to take action.

ABC30 Insider Randy Butler shared these images from his spotting of the wild animal at a park on Alluvial between Minnewawa and Clovis.

Butler says the coyote is not easily spooked.

Action News reached out to Clovis police about animal encounters in the area.

They say they received a report of a coyote in the area over the weekend.

Clovis police say they are working with state wildlife officials to ensure people are aware of the animals in the area.

Wildlife officials say the adaptability of coyotes creates challenges when they live in urban areas.

