EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Wild coyote spotted on Clovis trail Sunday morning

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A wild coyote was spotted on the Dry Creek Trail in Clovis on Sunday morning.

Action News captured exclusive video of the coyote just after 11 a.m. on the trail next to Cottonwood Park on Clovis and Alluvial avenues.

This is the same area where a coyote was spotted by Action News back in October.

Coyote sightings have been on the rise in the area, home to popular trails and parks, leaving residents concerned.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials say to keep your distance if you do see a coyote and, if necessary, yell or throw objects to scare it away.

Clovis residents should also call the non-emergency line for the Clovis Police Department if they spot a coyote.