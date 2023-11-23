2 dead, 3 injured in Merced County crash

Two people are dead and three others are in the hospital following a crash in Merced County Thursday morning.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. -- Two people are dead, and three others are in the hospital following a crash in Merced County.

It happened after 4 a.m. Thursday on Highway 99 and Westside Boulevard, near Atwater.

The California Highway Patrol says a man in his 20s was driving a Hyundai northbound in a southbound lane.

He crashed head-on with a Chevrolet SUV that had 4 people inside.

The SUV overturned, catching on fire.

The front passenger, a woman in her 30s died in the crash.

The driver of the Hyundai was not wearing his seatbelt and also died at the scene.

The three people in the SUV were airlifted to a trauma center in Modesto.

It's unknown what caused the driver to head in the wrong direction.

CHP says all lanes were open by 7 a.m. and is reminding everyone to drive safely, especially during the Holiday.