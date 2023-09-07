Mother and child hit by car near elementary school in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A mother and her child are hospitalized after being hit by a car in Central Fresno.

The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday near Birney Elementary School on First Street and Princeton Avenue.

Officers say a 70-year-old woman driving a red Volkswagen Beetle was driving east on Princeton and turned onto First where a mother and her four children were walking in the crosswalk.

The mother was hit and one of her children.

The 11-year-old girl was moved by the car just south of Cornell Avenue.

Officers say she was able to get up and talk after the crash. She was taken the hospital and her condition remains unknown.

The mother was taken to the hospital with injuries to her lower left leg.

Another child, a 4-year-old, involved in the crash was also taken to the hospital for a complaint of pain.

Witnesses say the red Volkswagen ran a red light, causing the crash.

Investigators remain on scene and are working to determine who is at fault.

Northbound First Street is closed to all traffic and police are asking the public to find alternate routes.