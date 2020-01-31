crash

Roadway closed after crash involving Fresno police cruiser in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The southbound lanes of Peach Avenue are closed after a head-on collision involving a Fresno police cruiser in east central Fresno Thursday morning.

Police say three vehicles were involved in the collision at the intersection of Peach and Olive Avenues just before 5:30 a.m.

Witnesses at the scene say at least one person was pinned inside a vehicle and had to be extricated. That person was taken to the hospital.

The conditions of those involved has not been released.

Officers are diverting traffic in the area as law enforcement continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.



This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno east centraltrafficroad closurecrash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Suspected DUI driver arrested after hit-and-run in southeast Fresno
NB lanes of I-5 in Kings County closed after big rig crash
Hwy 49 near Oakhurst closed after logging truck overturns
Gallons of milk spill after truck overturns in Kings Co.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News