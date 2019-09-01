wildfire

Creek Fire: 700 acres, 45 percent contained, CAL FIRE Tulare Co. says

The Creek Fire broke out Saturday afternoon on Dry Creek and Lomitas Drive east of Woodlake. (CAL FIRE Tulare Unit)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters continue to battle the 700-acre Creek Fire in Tulare County, the CAL FIRE Tulare Unit says.

The wildfire broke out Saturday afternoon on Dry Creek and Lomitas Drive east of Woodlake. As of Sunday, crews have 45% containment.

CAL FIRE Tulare officials say no structures are currently threatened, but forward progress of the flames has not been stopped. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countytularewoodlakewildfiretulare countycal fire
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILDFIRE
Brazil's president wants apology before accepting aid for Amazon fires
G7 leaders vow to help Brazil fight fires
Leonardo DiCaprio-backed fund pledges $5M to fight Amazon fires
Football helps heal town ravaged by deadly wildfire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen critically injured after drive-by shooting in southwest Fresno
Family IDs victim of downtown Fresno DUI crash as Fresno State student
Car-to-car shooting injures one in Fresno, victims detained
17-month-old child among victims wounded in Odessa shooting
Trump says he'll work with Congress to stop mass shootings
Gunman in deadly Midland-Odessa shooting identified
Hurricane Dorian still Category 5 storm after landfall in Bahamas
Show More
Fresno State falls to USC, 31-23 in the Bulldogs season opener
Death toll rises to 7 in Odessa shooting in West Texas
West Texas shooting victim kept asking about her baby: doctor
Fresno Grizzlies cancel 'Bark in the Park' because of heat
Kevin Hart injured in car crash, CHP says
More TOP STORIES News