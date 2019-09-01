Creek Fire: 700 acres, 45 percent contained, CAL FIRE Tulare Co. says

09.01.19 Update #CreekFire19 East of Woodlake CA, 700 Acres, 45% Contained. 0 Structures Threatened. The fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/vtznFuEDre — CAL FIRE Tulare Unit (@CALFIRE_TUU) September 1, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters continue to battle the 700-acre Creek Fire in Tulare County, the CAL FIRE Tulare Unit says.The wildfire broke out Saturday afternoon on Dry Creek and Lomitas Drive east of Woodlake. As of Sunday, crews have 45% containment.CAL FIRE Tulare officials say no structures are currently threatened, but forward progress of the flames has not been stopped. No injuries have been reported.The cause of the fire is under investigation.