Creek Fire

Creek Fire: China Peak Mountain Resort partially damaged by blaze

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Creek Fire has damaged part of China Peak Mountain Resort near Huntington Lake, according to resort management.

Owner Tim Cohee says the employee housing at China Peak has been damaged. He's unsure if other structures on the property are damaged.

RELATED: Creek Fire: Dozens airlifted from raging wildfire, brought to Army base in Fresno

Hikers and backpackers who were left stranded after the Creek Fire blocked their exits were airlifted from China Peak in the overnight hours and brought to Fresno.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

Click here for the latest stories, videos from the Creek Fire.
