Creek Fire: China Peak Mountain Resort partially damaged by blaze

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Creek Fire has damaged part of China Peak Mountain Resort near Huntington Lake, according to resort management.Owner Tim Cohee says the employee housing at China Peak has been damaged. He's unsure if other structures on the property are damaged.Hikers and backpackers who were left stranded after the Creek Fire blocked their exits were airlifted from China Peak in the overnight hours and brought to Fresno.