If you lost your home in the Creek Fire, here are options for clearing debris

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's been more than a month now since the devastating Creek Fire broke out in parts of Fresno and Madera Counties.
Firefighters are still battling the flames, but the focus is beginning to shift towards the massive cleanup efforts.
To clear up any confusion for homeowners eager to rebuild, Assemblyman Jim Patterson (R-Fresno) discussed some of the cleanup options.
"There are two options available. There's a government cleanup with no cost to the homeowners. The other option is you can hire your own contractor to do the cleanup at your own expense," Patterson said.
If you have insurance and you still want the government to cleanup, you can do that, too, but homeowners must agree to turn over the insurance proceeds designated for debris removal.
Patterson also noted: if you begin cleaning up your property on your own, you could be disqualified from government cleanup assistance.
If you have already started the process, Patterson's office suggests that you stop until you know all the options available to you.
