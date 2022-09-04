Creek Fire: September 4 marks 2 years since fire erupted

After a 10-month investigation, forest officials announced the cause of the fire as "undetermined."

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This weekend marks two years since the devastating Creek Fire started near the Big Creek community.

It then quickly grew and charred nearly 380,000 acres in Fresno and Madera counties.

Fast-moving flames trapped dozens of people in the Sierra National Forest, as rescue choppers flew through thick smoke with night-vision technology to save them.

Nearly 1,000 structures were either damaged or destroyed by the flames.

After a 10-month investigation, forest officials announced the cause of the fire as "undetermined."

