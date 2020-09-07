Creek Fire: Resources for evacuees affected by blaze

Evacuation Centers

Clovis North High School, 2770 East International Ave. Clovis, CA

Oakhurst Community Center, 39800 Road 425 B Oakhurst, CA

Animal Evacuation Centers

Small animals: Clovis North 2770 East International Ave. Fresno, CA



Large animals: Clovis Rodeo Grounds 748 Rodeo Drive Clovis, CA

Small animals: Oakhurst Community Center 39800 Road 425B Oakhurst, CA

Horses only: Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds 44777 Rodeo Grounds Lane, Coarsegold, CA

Evacuation Alerts

Missing Persons

As the Creek Fire continues to burn and spread in Fresno and Madera Counties, resources are being made available for those affected by the blaze. Information on evacuation centers, emergency contacts for missing persons and more can be found below.You can register for evacuation alerts on the following sites.For missing persons, contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office at 559-600-3111 or the Madera County Sheriff's Office at 559-658-2555.