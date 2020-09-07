Creek Fire

Creek Fire: Resources for evacuees affected by blaze

Evacuation centers, emergency numbers and more

A business owner, who declined to give his name, walks next to kayaks he rents as smoke from the Creek Fire fills the sky, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Shaver Lake, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

As the Creek Fire continues to burn and spread in Fresno and Madera Counties, resources are being made available for those affected by the blaze. Information on evacuation centers, emergency contacts for missing persons and more can be found below. This list will be updated as more resources become available.

Evacuation Centers


  • Clovis North High School, 2770 East International Ave. Clovis, CA
  • Oakhurst Community Center, 39800 Road 425 B Oakhurst, CA


    Animal Evacuation Centers


    Fresno County:
  • Small animals: Clovis North 2770 East International Ave. Fresno, CA
  • Large animals: Clovis Rodeo Grounds 748 Rodeo Drive Clovis, CA

    • Madera County:
  • Small animals: Oakhurst Community Center 39800 Road 425B Oakhurst, CA
  • Horses only: Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds 44777 Rodeo Grounds Lane, Coarsegold, CA


    • Evacuation Alerts


    You can register for evacuation alerts on the following sites.
  • Fresno County: https://t.co/Otack9NyKc?amp=1
  • Madera County: mcalert.org
  • Mariposa County: msoalert.com


    • Missing Persons


    For missing persons, contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office at 559-600-3111 or the Madera County Sheriff's Office at 559-658-2555.

    For the latest developments on the Creek Fire, click here.
