Creek Fire grows to 78,790 acres with 0% containment, thousands of structures threatened

As of 7 a.m. on Monday, 9/7, this is the current status of Madera County evacuations. At last report, the Creek Fire is 78,790 acres and 0% contained.— Madera Co. Sheriff (@MaderaSheriff) September 7, 2020
Please do not wait for an order. If you do not feel safe, leave.#creekfire #fire #evacuation #sheriff #maderacounty #emergency pic.twitter.com/z3HuHCNnrq
The fire is located near the communities of Shaver Lake, Big Creek and Huntington Lake. The flames have also spread towards the San Joaquin River and jumped into Madera County on the other side of the river. Approximately, 976 firefighters were battling the wildfire on Monday morning, CAL FIRE said.
The fast-moving wildfire trapped more than 200 people near the Mammoth Pool Reservoir in Madera County. National Guard helicopters were called in to airlift them to safety.
The fire also forced evacuations in numerous Fresno and Madera County mountain communities. Deputies said they are going door to door to alert residents in some areas.
On Sunday evening, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Fresno, Madera and Mariposa counties due to the fire. The declaration will help the state deploy additional resources to tackle it.
Here are all the areas under mandatory evacuation orders in Fresno County:
Here are all the areas under mandatory evacuation orders in Madera County:
An Evacuation Order means there is immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access.
Fresno County has set up an an evacuation center for people and small animals at Clovis North High School, 2770 E International Ave.
Here are all the areas under an evacuation warning in Fresno County:
Here are all the areas under an evacuation warning in Madera County:
An evacuation warning means there is a potential threat to life or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate and those with pets/livestock should leave now.
