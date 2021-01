You can help decorate Christmas tree placed where Cressman's store once stood

EMBED >More News Videos In addition to losing Cressman's, which the Gillett's had owned since August 2019, they also lost the place where they built memories.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Shaver Lake community is honoring Cressman's General Store and Gas Station, which was destroyed by the massive Creek Fire The owners of the iconic store put up a Christmas tree where their business once stood.They're asking for everyone who heads up to Shaver Lake or the Sierra Nevada to stop by and help decorate the tree.Cressman's has been a staple in the community since 1904. Ash and rubble were all that was left of the store after the Creek Fire burned through.The community shared an outpouring of support to help the owners as they work to recover and rebuild.