society

You can help decorate Christmas tree placed where Cressman's store once stood

The Shaver Lake community is honoring Cressman's General Store and Gas Station, which was destroyed by the massive Creek Fire.
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Shaver Lake community is honoring Cressman's General Store and Gas Station, which was destroyed by the massive Creek Fire.

The owners of the iconic store put up a Christmas tree where their business once stood.

They're asking for everyone who heads up to Shaver Lake or the Sierra Nevada to stop by and help decorate the tree.

RELATED: 'It overran us in seconds': Cressman's General Store owner describes trying to save business

Cressman's has been a staple in the community since 1904. Ash and rubble were all that was left of the store after the Creek Fire burned through.

The community shared an outpouring of support to help the owners as they work to recover and rebuild.

WATCH | Creek Fire: Cressman's owners plan to rebuild
EMBED More News Videos

In addition to losing Cressman's, which the Gillett's had owned since August 2019, they also lost the place where they built memories.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresno countyshaver lakeholidaybusinesssocietychristmas treefresno countycreek firewildfire
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
Action News Morning Update
Powerball now $640M and Mega Millions reaches $750M
Visalia motel converted into housing for homeless
Wife sees husband's decline from COVID-19 through FaceTime
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News