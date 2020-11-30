You can help decorate Christmas tree placed where Cressman's store once stood

The owners of the iconic store put up a Christmas tree where their business once stood.
They're asking for everyone who heads up to Shaver Lake or the Sierra Nevada to stop by and help decorate the tree.
RELATED: 'It overran us in seconds': Cressman's General Store owner describes trying to save business
Cressman's has been a staple in the community since 1904. Ash and rubble were all that was left of the store after the Creek Fire burned through.
The community shared an outpouring of support to help the owners as they work to recover and rebuild.
WATCH | Creek Fire: Cressman's owners plan to rebuild