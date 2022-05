TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a rollover crash that sent a driver to the hospital in Tulare County on Saturday morning.It happened just after 3 am near Highway 99 and Avenue 368 in Traver.The CHP says the car veered off the road and into several trees.Fire crews were called to pull the driver trapped inside.She was flown to CRMC with major injuries.Authorities are investigating whether this was a DUI-related crash.