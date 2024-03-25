Two of the victims were airlifted to the hospital. The other three victims were taken by ambulance.

Alcohol a factor in Fresno County crash that hospitalized 5, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol says alcohol played a factor in a crash in Fresno County that hospitalized five people.

The California Highway Patrol says alcohol played a factor in a crash in Fresno County that hospitalized five people.

The California Highway Patrol says alcohol played a factor in a crash in Fresno County that hospitalized five people.

The California Highway Patrol says alcohol played a factor in a crash in Fresno County that hospitalized five people.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol says alcohol was a factor in a Fresno County rollover crash that sent several people to the hospital.

It happened on Floral at Alta Avenues, just north of Dinuba, at about 4 pm Sunday.

Officers say 24-year-old Jessica Guerra of Selma was driving a Chevy Malibu west on Floral when she ran a stop sign and was hit by a Ford Expedition.

The Chevy was spun around and rolled over, landing on its roof in a canal.

Officers say Guerra and a 43-year-old passenger were not wearing seat belts and had to be flown by helicopter to the hospital for their injuries.

Three others were taken by ambulance for minor injuries.

All of them are expected to survive.

Guerra was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol.