Two people hospitalized following roll-over crash in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are in the hospital following a roll-over crash in Fresno County on Saturday night.

It happened after 11:00 p.m. near Vino and Rio Vista Avenues.

The California Highway Patrol says a truck with two people inside rolled over into a nearby vineyard.

One person was airlifted, and the other was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.