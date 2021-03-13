Crow and Wolf Brewing Company opens taproom in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Locally made beer and seltzer are coming out of the tap at Crow and Wolf Brewing Company in Clovis."There wasn't a lot of breweries over here. There's a lot going on downtown right now, and we kind of wanted to tap into this market where people might want to have something to do on a weekend like kick back and enjoy some good beer without having to go across town," said Brad Gaines.Gaines is one of the brewers at Crow and Wolf's newest location north of Herndon and Clovis Avenue.Action News got a look inside their new 15,000 square foot facility, complete with a taproom and a brewery."We'll be doing plenty of different beers whether you're just getting into craft beer and you want something light like Coors Light or 805. Then we'll go all through the board like ciders, sellers, stouts, IPAs, sours, you name it, we want to make it," Gaines said.About six people came together to make Crow and Wolf a reality. It's been a work in progress during the pandemic."We were two feet in already, so there was no stopping. I mean, we picked up our equipment end of last March in 2020. So a week after the shutdown, we were grabbing our equipment in Washington and loading up and getting them down here," Gaines said.Some permits were signed quickly, and some construction got held up, but it has been worth it.In addition to the taproom, all the brews are made on site. About three brewers can work at the same time."It's kind of like cooking or art. It's kind of how I Interpret styles and want to see them. It's being able to do what I want to do is fun at the end of the day and rewarding," Gaines said.Social distancing and masks are part of the procedures when opening during the pandemic. The main goal is keeping people safe and pouring locally made beer for craft enthusiasts eager to try something new.Crow and Wolf Brewing Company have a ribbon-cutting Friday. It will be open for customers this weekend, bringing together beer, food and friends in one location.