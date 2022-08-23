New Crumbl Cookies locations open in South Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular dessert chain is now catering to customers in the South Valley.

Crumbl Cookies recently opened new locations in several cities nationwide. That includes a new shop on Mooney Boulevard in Visalia and one on 12th Street in Hanford.

Both were busy Monday with people making their way in and out for the baked goods.

Anita Almodova is the owner and operator of the Hanford franchise says she is excited to bring Crumbl to communities that would otherwise have a longer commute to try it.

"I wanted to bring something to the smaller towns that sometimes get overlooked," she said. "All the people here have to drive an hour or hour and a half to get a cookie, but they should be granted the opportunity at their front door."

Both South Valley locations are open Monday through Saturday, and delivery is an option.