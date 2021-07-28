Money stolen, property damaged at Curry Pizza Company in Tulare

EMBED <>More Videos

Money stolen, property damaged at Curry Pizza Company in Tulare

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thieves stole from a local pizza company that routinely gives back to the community.

The Tulare location of the Curry Pizza Company was hit on Sunday.

The owners posted surveillance video on social media, showing the suspects smashing their way through the front door before heading for the cash register.

The post said the thieves took all of the cash from the restaurant's weekend sales and damaged property.

Employees are working with Tulare police to try to find the crooks while new glass doors were installed Tuesday morning.

The pizza shop did not close despite the damage and the owners say they're not letting the break-in bring them down.

During the height of the pandemic, the company provided free food for frontline workers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tularerobbery
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Show More
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
More TOP STORIES News