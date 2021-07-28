Money stolen, property damaged at Curry Pizza Company in Tulare

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thieves stole from a local pizza company that routinely gives back to the community.The Tulare location of the Curry Pizza Company was hit on Sunday.The owners posted surveillance video on social media, showing the suspects smashing their way through the front door before heading for the cash register.The post said the thieves took all of the cash from the restaurant's weekend sales and damaged property.Employees are working with Tulare police to try to find the crooks while new glass doors were installed Tuesday morning.The pizza shop did not close despite the damage and the owners say they're not letting the break-in bring them down.During the height of the pandemic, the company provided free food for frontline workers.