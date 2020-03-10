Coronavirus

CVS to waive delivery fees for prescriptions due to coronavirus outbreak

Beginning immediately, CVS Pharmacy will waive delivery fees for prescription drugs due to the coronavirus outbreak.

CVS cited guidance from the CDC that advises people at higher risk for coronavirus to stay home as much as possible.

Aetna, which is a CVS health company, is waiving early refill limits on 30-day prescription maintenance drugs.

Aetna is offering the waiver to all members with pharmacy benefits administered through CVS Caremark.

The insurance company is also offering 90-day maintenance medication prescriptions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscvsprescription drugs
CORONAVIRUS
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News