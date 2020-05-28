coronavirus testing

COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites to open at 4 Valley CVS pharmacies tomorrow

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- CVS Pharmacy will open 91 new coronavirus drive-thru testing sites throughout California on Friday, including a few locations in the Central Valley.

The new testing sites are an addition to the 14 currently open in other areas of the state and part of the company's pledge to open 1,000 drive-thru testing locations across the country by the end of May.

The testing sites will use self-swab tests. The pharmacy says patients will remain in their cars, and be directed to a drive-thru window for a test kit.

CVS will have the tests sent out to a third-party lab for processing and patients will receive their results in about three days.

Those who wish to be tested must have an appointment to do so. You can begin registering for an appointment at CVS.com, starting on Friday, May 29.

So far, four of the 91 new testing sites will be located in the Valley, including:

1651 Bellevue Road
Atwater, CA 95301

1794 Ashlan Avenue
Clovis, CA 93611

6800 North Milburn Avenue
Fresno, CA 93722

1970 Yosemite Parkway
Merced CA 95341
Related topics:
health & fitnessatwaterclovisfresnomercedcoronavirus testingcoronaviruscvscoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
