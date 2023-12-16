Risk of cyberbullying increases during winter break, experts say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Winter break is here for many students in the Central Valley, but according to experts, bullying doesn't take holidays off.

"The thing with cyberbullying - it can happen 24/7, anywhere where there's digital access," Pearl Heppner explained. "It often goes unnoticed, because our adults aren't necessarily paying attention to it."

As a therapist with Family Foundation Counseling Services, Heppner works with many students in Fresno schools.

She said bullying is happening inside and outside school walls -- most is at middle and high schools.

"It can lead to things like depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation. In fact, students are even taking their lives through suicide because their self-esteem and their self-worth have been so damaged because of cyberbullying," she said.

Heppner urges adults to stay aware of changes happening with their children. Are they more withdrawn? Are they becoming more rambunctious than usual? Is the child upset after using the phone or any other device?

She also added that parents should create a safe space where they can talk to their children about their screen time.

"Talking with them about the emotions, because you might often see big emotions, whether it's laughing or anger when the child is on their screen," said Heppner. "So talking with them, like 'What's going on? What are you involved with? What are you looking at?'"

If a child is experiencing cyberbullying, Heppner said to document everything by taking screenshots or printing it out for the school and law enforcement. Lastly, report the cyberbullying.

"Then most of all, the biggest one, I think is supporting our kids, because so many kids are going through it, and they feel so ashamed about it," Heppner said.

With more technology in the hands of children, it's important parents take cyberbullying seriously - in order to end it when it happens.

