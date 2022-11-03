Republican Rep. David Valadao won't support Donald Trump in 2024

In an interview with ABC30's Warren Armstrong, the representative said he believes the country doesn't need another 2020 in 2024.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley Congressman David Valadao won't support Donald Trump if the former president is the Republican nominee for President in 2024.

In a wide-ranging interview Wednesday, with Action News Anchor Warren Armstrong in the ABC30 studios, the GOP Representative from Hanford said he believes the country doesn't need another 2020 in 2024.

Valadao said "We don't need President Biden. We don't need President Trump. I think we've got a lot of great candidates on the Republican side that would do a way better job. Guys like Tim Scott. Guys like Mike Pence. Ron DeSantis. All good people I think

would do a great job, and I think it would take us in a new direction where we can actually focus on solving problems instead of the past."

Valadao was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach President Trump over the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Valadao said he wishes it was a vote he never had to take, but he had many frustrations that continue to this day with President Trump over what was said and that he believes drove the violence on January 6, 2021.

Valadao still stands by his vote to impeach President Trump.

He said, "I see no evidence to change anything to what we knew on that day to what we see today."

Valadao currently represents the Central Valley's 21st Congressional District, but is running for re-election in the redrawn 22nd Congressional District.

The former President did not endorse another Republican in the race for the 22nd District as he did in other House contests with Republicans who voted for impeachment.

Valadao claimed he didn't know if Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield played a role in influencing Mr. Trump in staying out of the 22nd District race.

Valadao's opponent in the November 8 General Election is Democratic State Assemblyman Rudy Salas of Bakersfield.

Political handicappers such as FiveThirtyEight currently have the race between Valadao and Salas labeled as a "toss-up" with Valadao slightly favored to win.

