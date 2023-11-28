  • Full Story
Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
David Valadao's office vandalized amid Middle East conflict

Photos showed fliers placed on the glass doors that included photos of children and the words, "Murdered by Israel."

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 5:40PM
On Monday, local congressman David Valadao reported that his Hanford office was vandalized by what he described as anti-Israel protestors.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- The conflict in the Middle East has led to rising tensions in Valley.

Photos on Valadao's feed on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed fliers placed on the glass doors that included photos of children and the words, "Murdered by Israel."

Along with the photos, Valadao wrote he strongly supports the right to peaceful protest, but violence and vandalism are never acceptable.

