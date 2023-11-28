David Valadao's office vandalized amid Middle East conflict

On Monday, local congressman David Valadao reported that his Hanford office was vandalized by what he described as anti-Israel protestors.

Photos showed fliers placed on the glass doors that included photos of children and the words, "Murdered by Israel."

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- The conflict in the Middle East has led to rising tensions in Valley.

On Monday, local congressman David Valadao reported that his Hanford office was vandalized by what he described as anti-Israel protestors.

Photos on Valadao's feed on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed fliers placed on the glass doors that included photos of children and the words, "Murdered by Israel."

Along with the photos, Valadao wrote he strongly supports the right to peaceful protest, but violence and vandalism are never acceptable.