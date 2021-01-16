david valadao

Valley Congressman David Valadao appointed to high-profile House committee

Representative Valadao from Hanford is having a high-profile return to Capitol Hill.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley Representative David Valadao from Hanford is having a high-profile return to Capitol Hill.

He was one of just 10 Republicans who voted to impeach President Trump.

Now, Valadao has been appointed to the powerful House Appropriations Committee.

Valadao has been reminding colleagues he did what he thought was right.

"That's the only thing I've asked the senators that I've talked to is, is have a thorough process and get the truth out. That's all I want, I don't care what it does to anyone or it vindicates me or what, we need truth for the country. That's all we need more than anything right now," he says.

RELATED: Rep. David Valadao of Hanford one of 10 Republicans to vote for Trump's impeachment

Valadao has been appointed to the House Appropriations Committee, which funds government and impacts how departments operate.

He wants to make sure Lemoore Naval Air Station has the infrastructure to keep the F-35 fighter jets ready. The Congressman adds money is also needed to expand rural broadband in the Valley but says agriculture will be his priority.

"Food and Drug Administration, obviously USDA, being a large ag district is first and foremost, for me, but especially with everything on COVID and making sure that vaccines are rolled out so there's an opportunity there for us to play an important role in helping solve some of our problems there," he says.

Valadao will attend his third presidential inauguration in Washington DC but security measures taken for President-elect Joe Biden's swearing-in after last week's riot at the US Capitol are unlike anything he has seen for the event.

"I wish it wasn't necessary, but I think we've seen enough now that we know that it is necessary and hopefully we heal and get past this and move on so that we can go back to the way things were," he says,

Congressman Valadao just wants to see a peaceful transfer of power.
