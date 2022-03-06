fatal crash

1 killed, 3 injured in crash near Coalinga

Officials say two vehicles on Jayne Avenue collided after one of them crossed over the center line.
COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol Coalinga Area is investigating a deadly crash just east of Coalinga.

It happened around 7:15 on Saturday night on Jayne Avenue west of Sutter Avenue.

The man who was driving one of the vehicles died at the scene. His passenger, a woman, was airlifted to the hospital.

The man driving the other vehicle was also airlifted. The woman he was with was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators say speed is likely a factor, but as of now drug and alcohol are not suspected to be involved.

The investigation is ongoing.
