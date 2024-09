1 dead after head-on crash in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person was killed in a head-on crash in Fresno County on Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 5:30 am on Highway 180 and George Smith Road near Yokuts Valley.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed one person died but didn't say if anyone else was injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but officials say drugs and alcohol were not involved.