Deadly crash shuts down Highway 99 in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. -- Traffic is disrupted on Highway 99 in central Fresno due to a deadly collision.Two vehicles were traveling north on the freeway just before 5:30 pm when they collided with each other in the two leftmost lanes near Fresno Street in downtown Fresno.One of the vehicles, a truck, overturned on impact. The driver of the truck, who authorities say was not wearing a seat belt, was killed in the crash.The highway has been closed at Fresno Street and vehicles are being diverted onto Highway 41. CHP is working to reopen one lane of Highway 99.Two of the passengers in the truck also suffered minor injuries.Investigators are at the scene and working to determine the cause of the crash.