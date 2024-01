Authorities investigating deadly crash in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in southeast Fresno.

Officers say it happened near Chesnut and Annadale Avenues just before 7:45 am Monday.

Officers say the driver of a pickup truck was on Chesnut when they crashed with a semi-truck and got pinned underneath.

One person inside the pickup truck was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.

Officers say foggy conditions may have been a factor in the crash.