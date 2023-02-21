Suspected DUI driver arrested for deadly crash in Tulare, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected drunk driver was arrested for causing a crash that killed a man on Monday, according to the Tulare Police Department.

The crash happened around 3:50 pm in the area of J Street and Cartmill Avenue.

Officers say 31-year-old Alex Garcia sped through a red light and slammed into another vehicle in the intersection.

A 37-year-old man who was driving the vehicle was killed in the crash.

Investigators say they believe Garcia was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Garcia was arrested for felony DUI, voluntary manslaughter, and other outstanding warrants, including a previous DUI.