Deadly car crash under investigation in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway following a deadly crash on Thursday night in Tulare County.

The crash happened around 7 pm in the area of Highway 63 and Avenue 322, north of Visalia.

Officials with the California Highway Patrol confirmed that at least one person was killed in the crash.

Caltrans says the highway has been shut down in the area for a crash involving a semi-truck.

Drivers should avoid the area or expect delays as the investigation continues.

Authorities have not yet released any other details about the incident.

Stay with Action News for updates on this developing story.