Driver goes airborne, over canal and lands on side of embankment in deadly Valley crash: CHP

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died following a crash in western Fresno County.

The California Highway Patrol says the car launched into the air and traveled the length of nearly half a football field.

The crash happened on Sumner Avenue near Adams Avenue -- that's northeast of San Joaquin.

The car became airborne, went over a canal and landed on the side of an embankment 165 feet away before catching on fire.

Officers say the crash happened sometime late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

An employee with the water district saw the crash wreckage and reported it at about 6 am Wednesday.

The driver died at the scene -- no one else was in the car.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.