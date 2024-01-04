'You have to give her the max': Victim's family reacts to deadly DUI crash sentence

While disappointed by the sentence, Joey's family says there is some relief in not having to spend more time in court.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than three years after losing his son in a DUI crash, a father is reflecting on his pain and the sentence handed down to the woman who took his life.

Wednesday, Amber Sexton was sentenced to 10 years in prison for that crash.

Joel Carillo said he believes in second chances but that the sentence Amber Sexton received was far too short after ending his son's life.

"We're not going to get to see him again," said Carillo. "We have memories. We have pictures, but it's not the same (as) when he walks in, gives you a hug."

It's been over three years since Carillo last saw his son.

On November 10, 2020, Joel Carillo Jr., who they called Joey, was returning home from his internship in Hanford, where he was working on his certification to become an MRI Technician, just like his mom.

"He would've been so proud to show mom that he actually pulled through and followed in her footsteps," said Carillo.

Joey never made it home to Clovis that night. He was hit head while driving on Highway 41 near Riverdale.

CHP officers said Sexton was driving a U-Haul pickup truck under the influence of several drugs, including methamphetamines and opiates, when she crossed into the northbound lane, crashing into the 23-year-old's car.

Joey was airlifted to the hospital, where he died.

On Wednesday, his family again faced Sexton in court, awaiting her sentence.

When Joel spoke in court, he chose to talk to the judge rather than Sexton.

"You have to give her the max," said Carillo. "Whatever that is. Is that going to fix our problem on our side? Probably not. We still gotta figure out how to move forward from this thing. Every day is different."

Through tears, Sexton gave her statement, acknowledging that nothing she could say would bring Joey back.

"I'm sorry that I have to be this villain in their life," said Sexton. "I never went out intentionally wanting to take anybody's life that day. I just want to move forward from this; I hope that both of us, the family and myself, can just heal from this."

The judge carefully walked through Sexton's drug history and evidence from the crash before handing down her ruling.

"I don't doubt that Ms. Sexton has been doing different programs and making use of her time in jail, but I think not only rehabilitation, but I think punishment is necessary," said Hon. Francine Zepeda, Fresno County Superior Court.

Sexton hung her head as the judge sentenced her to a ten-year prison sentence for Gross Vehicular Manslaughter while intoxicated and other charges.

Joey's dad says they still hear stories from his friends and other family members about the impact Joey had on them.

While disappointed by the sentence, Joey's family says there is some relief in not having to spend more time in court.

