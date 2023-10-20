Firefighters who responded to deadly Strathmore house fire feeling emotional toll

There is still a growing memorial outside of a Strathmore home where two sisters were killed in a fire Tuesday morning.

STRATHMORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- There is still a growing memorial outside of a Strathmore home where two sisters were killed in a fire Tuesday morning.

The tragedy has taken an emotional toll not only on the community but also on the first responders who came out to the deadly fire.

Body cam footage from the Tulare County Sheriff's Office, which may be difficult to watch, shows deputies running into the home on Guthrie Street as it was engulfed in flames.

It was home to a family of seven, five of whom were still inside when first responders arrived.

Two sisters, 7-year-old Bobby Jean and 9-year-old Josie Floyd died in the fire.

Their 10-year-old sister, 5-year-old brother, and parents are still in critical condition at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.

Their 13-year-old brother is expected to be physically okay.

The tragedy is hitting close to home for Tulare County Fire Battalion Chief Bryan Duffy.

"Especially when it involves children and all of us that have children and ourselves that emotion comes over. From my perspective, from what I experience, there's a relation there of like 'What if this was my children?' So, it really affects us in that component," says Chief Duffy.

Firefighters who responded to the incident- all impacted by the loss of the young girls.

The Tulare County Fire Department provides resources such as a peer support group, a psychologist, and the necessary time off to process what they witnessed.

"Each firefighter, each dispatcher, they handle their stress in their own way. Emotional toll not only burdens the personnel that's directly involved but also those that were not involved," mentions Duffy.

Chief Duffy also says there's nothing that can prepare first responders for these tragic incidents.

Tulare County Fire says the investigation including the cause of the fire is still ongoing and it could take days or weeks for any answers.

