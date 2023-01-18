Suspect arrested for allegedly killing man during football watch party at Fresno County home

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been arrested for a deadly stabbing during a football watch party over the weekend, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

The stabbing happened around 4:30 pm on Saturday during a family gathering at a home near Rolinda and Shields avenues.

When deputies arrived, they found 30-year-old William Ronald Reynolds with serious injuries to his head and neck.

Reynolds was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.

Investigators say 43-year-old Gilbert Luis Diosdado of Clovis had gotten into a fight with Reynolds while watching a football game at the home.

RELATED: Man arrested for stabbing relative in Corcoran, police say

During the fight, detectives say Diosdado grabbed a weapon and stabbed Reynolds several times.

Deputies say Diosdado left the home after the stabbing but turned himself in to the sheriff's office on Monday.

The stabbing marks the third homicide investigation of 2023 for the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Detective Jesse Gloria at (559) 600-8217 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867.