39-year-old man stabbed to death in southeast Fresno identified

Stabbing in Fresno neighborhood kills one man Sunday morning.

Stabbing in Fresno neighborhood kills one man Sunday morning.

Stabbing in Fresno neighborhood kills one man Sunday morning.

Stabbing in Fresno neighborhood kills one man Sunday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who was stabbed to death in southeast Fresno on New Year's Eve has been identified as 39-year-old Anthony Sanchez.

Police say the stabbing happened around 2:40 am Sunday on Sierra Vista and Eugenia avenues.

Authorities say Sanchez got into an argument that led to the deadly stabbing.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.