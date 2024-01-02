WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

39-year-old man stabbed to death in southeast Fresno identified

KFSN logo
Tuesday, January 2, 2024 7:49PM
Deadly stabbing in Fresno neighborhood
Stabbing in Fresno neighborhood kills one man Sunday morning.
KFSN

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who was stabbed to death in southeast Fresno on New Year's Eve has been identified as 39-year-old Anthony Sanchez.

Police say the stabbing happened around 2:40 am Sunday on Sierra Vista and Eugenia avenues.

Authorities say Sanchez got into an argument that led to the deadly stabbing.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW