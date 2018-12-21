FIRE

December and January are the busiest months for Fresno firefighters. Here's why.

EMBED </>More Videos

The Department of Homeland Security has notified the DMV its process for giving these IDs is not adequate.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
If the Fresno fire department had a new year's resolution -- it would be to lower the number of structure fires.

There are about one to three on any given day -- and this is the most active time of year.

As the year winds down, the work load is just beginning to build for Fresno Fire.

In the last two to three years, the department's been burdened by an increase of structure fires -- with no obvious solution in sight.

"We've got a significant fire problem, particularly in the south, southeast area of the city," says Rich Cabral of the Fresno Fire Department.

Deputy Chief Cabral is in charge of crunching the numbers.

He says historically economically depressed communities have always been the most vulnerable -- but recently, the problem's been exacerbated by vacant homes.

"December and January tend to be our busiest months, you can relate that directly to the need for heat," he explains.

Firefighters say more and more often, the homeless are breaking into empty buildings to start warming and cooking fires.

Crews are doing their best to board up abandoned homes.

Code enforcement is going after landowners.

But the number of structure fires at 987 is still around the same as last year.

"This is going to have to be a holistic approach, we are going to have to be very strategic about it," he said.

The fire department is already planning on working more with council and community groups in the new year.

The fire department is trying to end the year with some good news.

There are been no fire related deaths this year.

Last year, there were nine.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firewinterFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FIRE
TIPS: Holiday fire safety do's and don'ts
Effort underway to make safer lithium-ion car batteries to help prevent fires
Family escapes early morning house fire in Central Fresno
VIDEO: Tesla Model S bursts into flames twice in 1 day in CA
More fire
Top Stories
Man cheats at least 5 elderly people out of $19,000 by pretending to repair their well
Yosemite, federal court, FHA loans: Here are the ways the government shutdown could hit Fresno
Porterville College basketball player raped ex-girlfriend twice, blamed her: Court docs
9-year-old hides in bathroom, calls 911 to report home invasion
2 burglars smash up businesses in NE Fresno
High school wrestler forced to cut locks or forfeit match
Police ask for information on bar brawl in downtown Merced
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Valley man talks about blowing the whistle on doctor accused of botched surgeries
Show More
Supreme Court rejects Trump effort on asylum ban
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
South LA street turns into lake after 24-inch pipe bursts
Trump says a shutdown would 'last for a very long time'
Partial government shut down could affect thousands in Yosemite, Oakhurst
More News