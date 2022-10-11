1 killed, 2 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Delano, deputies say

DELANO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died and two other people were hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in Delano Monday afternoon.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 4 pm near County Line Road and Road 136.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found one man shot to death. Shortly after, three other shooting victims showed up at the Delano Police Department building.

Two of those victims were airlifted to the hospital.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.