2 men hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are searching for a suspect who injured two men in a drive-by shooting on Monday.

The shooting happened just after 3 am on W 12th near G Street.

Police say the two victims were taken the hospital and are expected to recover.

Detectives say a dark-colored SUV was involved and they are working to determine a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced Police Department.