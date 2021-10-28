19-year-old shot and killed in Delano, police say

DELANO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Delano Police say a teenager has been shot and killed.

Officers say two shooting victims showed up at the Adventist Health ER just before 12:30 Wednesday morning.

They say one of the victims who was hit walked away from the hospital before police got on scene, but 19-year-old Elisha Gonzalez did not survive.

Investigators say the crime scene is within Oxford and 23rd Street.

Police say no suspect information is available at this time but encourage anyone with information to contact the department.
