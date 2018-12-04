Delay in trial of woman accused of shoving friend off bridge

The trial of a woman accused of injuring a friend when she pushed her off a bridge in southwestern Washington has been postponed until February.A 10-second video clip of the Aug. 7 incident, captured by a cell phone, went viral online, drawing national attention to the case.The Columbian reports the trial's delay, approved Monday morning, will allow more time for attorneys for Taylor Smith to negotiate with prosecutors over the case. Smith, 18, is accused of pushing Jordan Holgerson, 16, off the bridge at Moulton Falls Regional Park after the girl planned to voluntarily jump off but hesitated.Smith has entered a not-guilty plea to the charge of reckless endangerment, a gross misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of up to a year in jail and/or a $5,000 fine.