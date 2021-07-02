Local health officials warn of COVID-19 Delta variant ahead of 4th of July as new cases pop up

The Tulare County Public Health Department did not specify how many new cases there were, but last week they confirmed the first case of the more contagious coronavirus variant.
All of the cases have been identified through genomic sequencing conducted by the Tulare County Public Health Laboratory, officials said.
The health department is warning of the importance of unvaccinated people, including children under 12, continuing to wear face coverings while indoors and in crowded outdoor areas. That guidance is in accordance with direction from the Centers for Disease Control.
Health officials also suggest those considered high-risk for COVID-19 but who have received the vaccine to wear face coverings in public settings to protect against the Delta variant.
The warning comes as many prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend, which is the first holiday to occur since California reopens on June 15.
The Kings County Department of Public Health also encouraged people to stay diligent during the holiday on Friday. Officials warned of the more severe Delta variant.
The COVID-19 Delta variant was first found in India and has now reached more than 80 different countries.
Studies have shown that the available vaccines work against variants, including the Delta variant.
That's why local health officials are urging anyone unvaccinated to get their shots.