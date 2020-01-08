Health & Fitness

Girl severely burned when her mouth catches on fire during visit to dentist

By ABC7.com staff
LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- A routine dental procedure turned into a nightmare for a 5-year-old girl.

Her family says she ended up with serious burns when her mouth caught on fire while she was under anesthesia, having crowns put on.

It happened last year at Just for Kids Dentistry & Orthodontics in Las Vegas.

The family is now suing the dental practice.

"A spark was created in her mouth from the dental bur which then caused the throat pack to catch on fire and unfortunately causing some pretty severe burns," said the family lawyer.

The lawyer says the girl is doing well and is not expected to have permanent injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslas vegasnevadahealthmedicaldentistlawsuitlas vegasburn injuries
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News